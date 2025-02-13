Kash Patel Vows to Prosecute 'Epstein Co-Conspirator' Adam Schiff for Child Sex Crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never forget. Six years ago, a billionaire pedophile with ties to the global elite - the owner of a private Caribbean island complete with underage sex slaves - allegedly took his own life before he could testify. His powerful clients? They’re still walking free.
If you think that was the end of the story, think again. Because it’s not over. High-profile figures - politicians, power brokers - are sweating as a newly uncovered tranche of emails threatens to expose the truth they thought was buried.
The case on high profile clients including Bill Clinton and Adam Schiff isn’t closed. It’s just getting started.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
