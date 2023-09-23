A Scriptural Look At Yom Kippur The Day of Atonement

It has been 21 years since I first understood that this feast had relevance for my life today. I have been so blessed this year to be able to get new insight and revelation concerning this feast for the days we are living in now. I pray it is a blessing to you. I will be teaching this live on YouTube this coming Shabbat at 11:00 am est and the document I will be working from is available here https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartoft... . The document version has much more detail that I will be able to cover completely on the live teaching. Lev 23:26-32 And Yahuah spoke unto Mosheh, saying, Also on the tenth day of this seventh month is Yom Kippuriym: it shall be a holy assembly unto you; and ye shall afflict your souls, and offer an offering made by fire unto Yahuah. And ye shall do no work in that same day: for it is Yom Kippuriym, to make an atonement for you before Yahuah Elohaykem. For whatsoever soul it be that shall not be afflicted in that same day, he shall be cut off from among his people. And whatsoever soul it be that does any work in that same day, the same soul will I destroy from among his people. Ye shall do no manner of work: it shall be a statute forever throughout your generations in all your dwellings. It shall be unto you a Shabbath of rest, and ye shall afflict your souls: in the ninth day of the month at evening, from evening unto evening, shall ye celebrate your Shabbath. If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe Some of my videos are only available on B r i g h t e o n. The channel name is: heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

