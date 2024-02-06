Speaker Johnson: This Further Incentivizes Illegal Immigration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaker Mike Johnson: "What it would do is actually further incentivize illegal immigration... the bill itself would actually do more harm than good and that’s why we have said it’s a non-starter over here in the House."