Chuck Todd Exposed As A Complete Phony In Interview With Vivek Ramaswamy | Jason Bermas

Watch the UNCENSORED second hour live on RVM Rumble www.rvmrumble.com or Rokfin FREE





Not RVM Premium yet? Try it for $1 and get 2 EXCLUSIVE Interviews A Week!!!

https://redvoicemedia.com/Uncensored





Listen Live and Call In at:

https://theinfowarrior.podbean.com/





Send Some Love and Buy Me A Cup Of Joe:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas





Watch My Documentaries:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/bermas-docs





Subscribe on Rokfin

https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas





Subscribe on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/TheInfoWarrior





RVM Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/RedVoiceMedia





Subscribe on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/InfoWarrior





Follow me on Twitter

https://twitter.com/JasonBermas





PayPal: [email protected]





#BermasBrigade #TruthOverTreason #BreakingNews #InfoWarrior #BreakingNews