Julian Assange's 1st public statement after released from Prison & Pled guilty to Journalism - full speech

Julian Assange is speaking at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. Oct 1, 2024

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange made his first public remarks since he was released from prison in June. 'I am not free because the system worked. I am free today because I pled guilty to journalism', Assange told the legal affairs and human rights committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France. Assange was released in June this year after spending 5 years in British prison.

Excerpt:

I chose freedom over justice, Julian Assange tells European lawmakers

Julian Assange, the founder of whistleblower media group WikiLeaks, told European lawmakers on Tuesday his guilty plea to US espionage accusations was necessary because legal and political efforts to protect his freedom were not sufficient.

"I eventually chose freedom over an unrealisable justice," Assange said, in his first public comments since his release from prison.







