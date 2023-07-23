Christian Doctrine 1 Titus 2:1-5, 20230712 - FCG Church Mid-Week

1 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine:

2 that the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.

3 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things;

4 that they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,

5 to be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed. 6 Young men likewise exhort to be sober minded. Amen!

