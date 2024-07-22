Fireweed and Friends!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fireweed is a plant that grows on the North American continent. It often is the first plant to appear in burned-over areas, but also grows in meadows and fields. It is characterized by its bright pink flowers.
The plant is very popular with Bees and Butterflies. The flowers make great honey.
Here you can see how Butterflies and Bees interact with the Fireweed!