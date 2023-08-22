CANADA IS NOW THE HOME OF AFRICAN RIOTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eritreans Start A Soccer Riot With Guns and Knives In Edmonton Alberta Canada - Police Have to Announce the RIOT ACT
Africa is LOADED with political strife and problems and Eritrea is one of the worst for that kind of inter-tribal wars that supposedly they escaped, but could not wait to bring to the City of Edmonton, 12000KM away.
WHY leave a war-torn nation only to start the SAME WAR here?
Well, since Canadians are sitting back and allowing this to happen daily, it is only a matter of time before their war becomes YOUR WAR. Don't say I didn't warn you.
