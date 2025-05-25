Secret societies: Dr. Coleman exposes the Committee of 300

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Davesnothome





This lecture was delivered in the mid-1990s by Dr. John Coleman who spent 20 years researching the deep state and shadow government by the time he wrote his book on the Committee of 300. His words and insights are as important today as they were 25 years ago.





Dr. John Coleman, being a historian in the intelligence community, researched in full scope the sinister forces behind the New World Order movement. This video lecture represents a culmination of his findings of secret societies which form this global movement and how it came into existence.





Dr. John Coleman's book "The Conspirators' Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300" discusses an alleged secret elite group called "The Committee of 300," which Coleman claims controls various aspects of global politics, religion, commerce, industry, banking, insurance, mining, the drug trade, and the petroleum industry.





According to Mr. Coleman, this group operates above national laws and is an international organization with leaders in every nation. He asserts that this group has been at war with the American nation for 50 years and has been working to brainwash the public. Membership of the Illuminati or the Committee of 300, has always remained top secret, and although assumptions have been made about who the members might be, this is the first time the full list of members' names have been exposed in this rare leak from an anonymous insider.





Coleman, who claims to have started his career in British intelligence, describes the Committee of 300 as an international organization with members including the president, Congress, and major figures in American industry and finance.





The book, first written in 1991, has been validated by some of its predictions, such as the prosecution of a bank mentioned 14 times in the book.





CONSPIRATORS' HIERARCHY: THE STORY OF THE COMMITTEE OF 300 (PDF - Download - 1st Edition): https://urlzs.com/gFNhf





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington