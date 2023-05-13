© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gxkiz1bd6
2023年5月12日Ava on MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID
主持人播放了一段听证会视频，发言人说加拿大的各级政府已经全方位被中共的代理人渗透，包括Brian Mulroney, Justin Trudeau。
On May 12, 2023, Ava on MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID
The host played a video of the hearing. The speaker said that all levels of government in Canada have been infiltrated by agents of the CCP, including Brian Mulroney and Justin Trudeau.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@mikecrispi @theeman0924 @NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril