Workers Party of Britain Leader George Galloway -The West knows its own 'Democracy' isn't working

From March 23, 2023
George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain and former member of parliament, shared his understanding of the democratic process at the second International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values in Beijing on Thursday.
"They (the West) do know their own democracy isn't working," Galloway said.
