Part I: ​Who watches the watchers? Who guards the guards? | Neil Oliver

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'It's so much more comforting they say when Big Brother is watching you. It is complete overkill.'
Presenter and Campaigner Richard Munn joins Neil Oliver to discuss the negative impact surveillance technology is having on our countryside and our lives.
- GBN News March 25, 2023
Neil Oliver on twitter: @TheCoastGuy