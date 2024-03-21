RT





March 21, 2024





Elon Musk’s Neuralink has released footage showing their first brain-chip implant patient playing online chess, using his thoughts to control the computer. In the video, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh explains that he was paralyzed below the shoulders in a freak diving accident, and talks a bit about the surgery he underwent back in January, saying the experience was ‘super easy.’





‘I literally was released from the hospital a day later. I have no cognitive impairments,’ said Arbaugh. He also discussed the process of training his brain to work with the new chip, saying that after a while it became second nature. ‘It was like using The Force on the cursor, and I could get it to move wherever I wanted,’ he explained.





While Arbaugh admits the Neuralink chip is ‘not perfect,’ it is undoubtedly a significant milestone in medical technology. Elon Musk has previously said he wants users with disabilities to be able to ‘communicate faster than an auctioneer,’ and has expressed hope that the chip will eventually be used to treat a range of neurological disorders.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kl7bu-first-neuralink-brain-chip-patient-shown-playing-chess.html