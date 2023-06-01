Tom Renz | Are the Vaccines Permanently Altering Our DNA? (Part 2)

The #Dodgers bring in monsters that blaspheme #Christ who call themselves, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Where's the media outrage on this? When things like this happen to other religions, like we saw with #Muslims, it's an outrage, but with #Christinity it's applauded by the left controlled media. Proud to see Blake Treinen stand up to this and call it for what it is, a promotion of hate against Christians. We need a thousand more Blake Treinen's in this world. Unfortunately, we are surrounded by wussies like Anthony Bass who appologized to the #LGBTQ community after posting about boycotting Target and Bud Lt. How does what he said compare to what the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence did at the Dodgers stadium? Simulating sex on a cross is acceptable, but boycotting LGBTQ is outrageous. Are you kidding me? #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #GodWins #Courage #Freedom #BoycottTarget #BoycottBudLt

