PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 1: Planning Your Spiritual Education
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
6 views • 8 months ago

Most people don't think a lot about the future because we like to live in the moment. However, it is worth examining the time spent on spiritual education because there is more to life than just salvation. Our time on earth should be spent preparing for the 1,000 year kingdom and eternity in heaven.

There is only one prerequisite to enroll in God's university. You must be born again. Now, once you have been admitted, there are two more requirements set by Jesus. The first is water baptism and the second is to be baptized in the Holy Spirit.

Failure to meet these requirements will negatively affect your grades when they are handed out at the Judgment Seat of Christ. Anyone reading from a poor Bible translation or paraphrase will be misled into believing that they have something wholesome, never knowing they are actually being exposed to lies and heresy.

It is important to formulate an educational plan that adequately prepares you for life on earth, and for eternity, because the few moments we have on earth are nothing compared to the amount of time we will have in the new creation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1539.pdf

RLJ-1539 -- MARCH 13, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


spiritualholy spiritjesuseducation
