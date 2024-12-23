Meet your Lobbyist - FTI Consulting, EU, episode 5

Meet your lobbyist episode 5!

A tour of the most powerful lobbies in the EU that are changing YOUR life, without you even knowing it.

For this final episode of 2024, we're stopping at FTI Consulting, one of the world's largest lobbying firms which a huge client list and a massive 8 million € annual budget.

FTI consulting has even been the topic of an investigation by the New York Times recently about their very dodgy practices around fossil fuel work.



