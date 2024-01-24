Create New Account
Beware of The Company You Keep Part 2
Benevolent Woman
Published a month ago

Continuing with Eliphaz the Temanite, I am urged to point out his harmful statements as Job’s “friend”.

His blatant contradictions of the Word of the LORD. And how dangerous this can be to believers and nonbelievers alike.

To get a full understanding you must read or watch part one

