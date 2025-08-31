Ristar (1995, Mega Drive)

Ristar (known as Ristar The Shooting Star (リスター・ザ・シューティングスター) in Japan) is a platformer developed by Sega, and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia), Korean company Samsung (in Korea) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The eponymous Game Gear game is similar, but has different level lay-outs and different planets.



In a far away solar system, Valdi, the leaders of all the planets were corrupted by an evil tyrant called Greedy. Greedy then forces the inhabitants of the planets into slavery. Desperate, the people make a plea for help. It is answered by Ristar the Shooting Star, a tiny humanoid yellow star with long, elastic arms.



Ristar can jump and extend his arms. If he touches some he can grab, like an enemy, movable object, items, ladder steps, poles etc., he will grab it. Normal enemies will be smashed against Ristar's head and defeated. Smashable objects will be destroy likewise. If you grab steps or poles, Ristar will cling to them as long as you push the corresponding button. Some objects can be picked up and thrown away, which is sometimes used for puzzles. Items include gems (give points), yellow stars (give back one point of health), blue stars (refill your whole health) and small Ristars (extra life). There special poles where Ristar can swing around and gain momentum, making him shoot through the level upon letting go.

