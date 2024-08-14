Another attempt to break through the Kolotilovka checkpoint in the Belgorod region in a Kozak-7 armored vehicle.

An enemy armored vehicle, trying to get through a drone-hazardous zone, flew at full speed into a concrete block, after which it was finished off by several FPV drones, which it was trying to avoid.

Nevertheless, barely alive after such a blow, the landing party was still able to unload at the entrance to the checkpoint.