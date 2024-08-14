© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another attempt to break through the Kolotilovka checkpoint in the Belgorod region in a Kozak-7 armored vehicle.
An enemy armored vehicle, trying to get through a drone-hazardous zone, flew at full speed into a concrete block, after which it was finished off by several FPV drones, which it was trying to avoid.
Nevertheless, barely alive after such a blow, the landing party was still able to unload at the entrance to the checkpoint.