Insider: UK Gov't Hired 'Mercenary Nurses' To 'Involuntarily Euthanize' MILLIONS of COVID Patients
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
510 views • 7 months ago

According to hospital whistleblowers, sadistic nurses — working anonymously without name tags in hospitals during the pandemic — euthanized millions of patients without the consent of their families. Let’s be clear — this was state-sanctioned murder.

What’s more alarming is that these mercenary “nurses” have now disappeared without a trace, escaping any form of accountability.

Big Pharma and the elite think they carried out the perfect crime during the pandemic. But we’ve got news for them. The case is not cold, and we are not going to stop until the truth is exposed and justice is served.

Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
depopulationwefcovideuthanaziainvoluntary euthanaziamercenary nurses
