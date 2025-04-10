❗️SIX people KILLED in Hudson River helicopter crash - children victims

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️SIX people KILLED in Hudson River helicopter crash – reports
Five bodies have been recovered from the river so far, according to a Fox5 reporter, who also noted that some of the victims were children.
Thumbnail is photo of family from Spain of 5 that died on Statue of Liberty sight seeing tour.