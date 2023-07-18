BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SCAM - The Art of Liberty Foundation and Prezence - Music Video
CuresWanted
07/18/2023

Stoked to announce the release of a new single, Scam, written, produced, mixed and mastered by Grant Prezence. This single illuminates the horrifying spread of tyranny around the world due to CONVID-1984. It also encourages those who stand for freedom to RISE UP and take the power back from the elite by fearlessly maintaining heart-centered awareness and individual sovereignty.


Full lyrics available at https://www.prezencemusic.com/blog/scam 

Stream on Spotify (NEW LINK): https://open.spotify.com/album/5Y9CYaRJuks9rri4MDusLq?si=R-NMqQ9bRn-EdXyrro_3Ig&nd=1  

Stream on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/scam-single/1594324470  


The Art of Liberty Foundation is exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of "Government" from a principled voluntaryist perspective. Prezence has partnered with the Art of Liberty Foundation to help launch an IndieGoGo for the 5th edition of their ground-breaking book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! with the simultaneous release of this song SCAM! You can get the high-resolution audio and music video files for supporting any level of the IndieGoGo and both will be included on their credit-card sized flash drive of Liberty: The Liberator


Support the project at https://artofliberty.org/indiegogo  


Donations Graciously Appreciated:

BTC: bc1qqlmrzvdvesjugfs57jjpckz93h4zx32dpf6q6j

ETH: 0x064EbdE2CB6ee72f883178c6424689eBEf419923

PayPal: https://paypal.me/GrantEllman?country...

Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/Grant-Ellman


Follow Us Here:

https://www.prezencemusic.com  

https://www.instagram.com/Prezencemusic/  

https://www.facebook.com/Prezence/ 

https://www.youtube.com/c/PrezenceMusic33  

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3rxN7SV0JePlPaiSWhZbFw?si=NrXYa-UnQTO2952fD8zT8w&nd=1  

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/prezence/1533255361  


Permission received to post video, July 17, 2023 per Grant Prezence Ellman.

vaccinespolitical correctnessgmoheavy metals5gnazishotstyrannyscammusic videooppressionnatural selectionrise upcovidoperation warp speedcontact tracehealth is wealthprezencegrant ellmangrow strongergrant prezenceart of liberty foundationgrant prezence ellmangrowing strongerreclaim sovereignty
