The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Secret Peace Talks" Failing Efforts To Deny Jews The Land of ISRAEL

"Today our flying canoe adventure continues into the secret peace talks...yes it's good to talk about the kind of peace that I'm talking about in secret...because 'Peace through strength" is what those people are into and that as we mentioned is called 'Baal Worship' oh my goodness what did that man say on the radio? That's right, worship of a false god the god of armaments! That's why the small people are upset about things in the world today and that's why it's going to lead to anarchy one day, hey? say? huh? Don't say I didn't warn you! You heard it right here first. Yeah right..." ANOTHER PRESCIENT BROADCAST regarding JEWS RIGHT TO THE LAND OF ISRAEL, showing once again that Sid Canoe should be listened to at all universities across the globe!

THIS EPISODE: The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Secret Peace Talks" was broadcast live on 6/14/2000 on KGHP FM in Gig Harbor, WA USA. (Last day of school!) After hundreds of views it was BLOCKED on Bitchute and is now re-uploaded on March 30, 2023 with boosted HD audio.

Welcome to "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe", a unique live radio broadcast. The show originally aired from 1999 through 2000 on KGHP 89.3, 89.9 and 104.5 FM "the three sticks out in the sticks of the Gig Harbor Peninsula", Washington State USA.

Each week the show takes you on a new adventure through theater of the mind, visiting different places and ideas. The show host, "Sid Canoe, the guy with the Utopian view" offers a patient, sometimes whimsical delivery over roots reggae dub that pulses throughout the show with some comedy bits thrown in to keep some heavy subject matter light. The result is relaxing, informative and entertaining. Audio clips of Homer Simpson calls it, "infotainment" and Jim Carrey introduces the host as "Gotham's cleverest carbon based life form!" Sid Canoe's insightful narratives sound lyrical over heavy dub sounds. It's biblical but not preachy, factual yet fun. Ride along in the flying canoe for another adventure!

Thank You for HEARING!

Like, Share & Subscribe at your own risk!

NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright ©

May use for fair use and educational purposes.

E-Mail: [email protected]

Sid Canoe Official is now on Brighteon:

brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

PLUS: Check for new Sid Canoe on American Freedom Radio RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/user/AmericanFreedomRadio

Partially BLOCKED on mirror site BITCHUTE

http://bitchute.com/zidkenu

CENSORED on Facebook

http://facebook.com/SidCanoe

PERMANENTLY BANNED on Twitter

http://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

REMOVED COMPLETELY FROM YOUTUBE!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ...

...which harmed our HISTORIC BLOG, still of interest!

http://octaman.blogspot.com

More editorials and forecasts on Medium

http://Medium.com/@OctamanRadio

"The just shall live by faith." Heb. 10:38