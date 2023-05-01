Australians seeking compensation for being 'allegedly injured from COVID vaccines (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
Apr 30, 2023
Australians are seeking compensation for being “allegedly injured from covid vaccines,” says Sky News host Rowan Dean.
“500 Australians have joined a class action lawsuit … the landmark lawsuit has been launched against the federal government, against the TGA and against the Department of Health and alleged negligence by the TGA in its approval and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines," Mr Dean said.