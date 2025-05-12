Flat Earth Interview Highlights #2

The following is a compilation of highlights from my Flat Earth interviews over the years with Mel from Veritas Radio. Due to slow internet and a noisy house I have been unable to do many recently, but with your support I will soon be moving to a quiet location with high-speed internet. Thanks so much especially to my Patreon and YouTube membership subscribers for helping and allowing me to keep fighting the good fight!





Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

X: https://twitter.com/EricDubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay

Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]