Flat Earth Interview Highlights #2
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
799 followers
Follow
61 views • 4 months ago

The following is a compilation of highlights from my Flat Earth interviews over the years with Mel from Veritas Radio. Due to slow internet and a noisy house I have been unable to do many recently, but with your support I will soon be moving to a quiet location with high-speed internet. Thanks so much especially to my Patreon and YouTube membership subscribers for helping and allowing me to keep fighting the good fight!


Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

