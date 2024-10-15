Update on journalist Jeremy Loffredo, contributor at The Grayzone - The Grayzone, clip of 'Revealed by Fire', October 14

Update on Jeremy Loffredo, The Grayzone contributor - The Grayzone, clip of Revealed by Fire, October 14

This is only the clip of the beginning part of the show about Jeremy Loffredo. I'm sharing this from, 'The Grayzone' with description. Full Episode is on YouTube and Rumble, a link below.

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Israel's arrest and persecution of journalist Jeremy Loffredo as it escalates its assault on Lebanon, threatens to strike Iran, and enacts a horrifying plan in Gaza, generating searing images that capture the essence of a year-long campaign of brutality.

Video that Jeremy Loffredo made that led to his arrest is currently the featured video at my channel here. https://www.brighteon.com/788f820f-fd61-4dee-a2ec-b742ff3d0dd7

Full Episode of this video, watched above:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BYYv8Pt4KE&ab_channel=TheGrayzone

