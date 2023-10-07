Palestinians using a front end loader to break through the Gazan Tactical border unhindered

Palestinians using a tractor continues to break through the Gazan Tactical border unhindered.

💬Electrical grid was hit in southern Israel, there are reports of power outages

➡️The IDF has not gained control in any of the locations that involve fighting in southern Israel. Residents are still in shelters and report that no Israeli security forces nor available medical staff are on site.

➡️Ben-Gvir declares state of national emergency across Israel, orders to recruit all police volunteers

Haaretz: Clashes between Palestinians and IDF troops break out in East Jerusalem's Silwan Neighborhood

Israel police, Palestinians clash in East Jerusalem, Shabbat prayers canceled

Palestinians are blocking roads and hurling stones in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan while police are firing tear gas at them.

Shabbat prayers in Jerusalem have been canceled and residents were ordered to go back to their houses as the city opens all its public shelters.

Haaretz: Hamas planned the operation for months and achieved a remarkable success, while the IDF faced an indescribable failure.

BREAKING NEWS: Erdogan urges Palestine to halt all attacks on Israel, while Saudi Arabia calls for de-escalation and a return to peace.

Saudi Arabia calls for immediate de-escalation between Palestinians and Israelis.

Palestinians in Jabal Al-Mukaber, East Jerusalem set fire to an Israeli police station.

















