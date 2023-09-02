Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus - Reported that a Mi-24 Helicopter of Poland - Violated the State Border, Flying 1200 meters into the territory of Belarus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus reported that the Mi-24 of Poland violated the state border, flying 1200 meters into the territory of Belarus.
The published video clearly shows the line of the state border and the fence, so the pilot of the Polish helicopter could hardly have accidentally flown over it.