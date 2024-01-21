Create New Account
ΠΑΤΕΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΗΤΕΡΑ ΣΑΣ ΑΓΑΠΩ; Ή ΓΟΝΕΑ 1 ΚΑΙ 2 ΣΑΣ ΑΓΑΠΩ ΣΤΟ ΣΟΔΟΜΟΕΛΛΑΔΙΣΤΑΝ; ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΟ ΣΤΟΝ ΘΕΙΟ “GEORGE” MADE IN USA
freevolition.gr Ε. Μοσχοβίτης
ΠΑΤΕΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΗΤΕΡΑ ΣΑΣ ΑΓΑΠΩ;  Ή ΓΟΝΕΑ 1 ΚΑΙ 2 ΣΑΣ ΑΓΑΠΩ ΣΤΟ ΣΟΔΟΜΟΕΛΛΑΔΙΣΤΑΝ;  ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΟ ΣΤΟΝ ΘΕΙΟ “GEORGE” MADE IN USA https://ugetube.com/watch/2oAOsEq5X3zaFub https://rumble.com/v48cagr-father-and-mother-i-love-you-or-parent-1-and-2-love-you-sodomists.html .


ΠΑΙΔΕΡΑΣΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΨΥΧΟΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΙ Η ΔΙΔΑΣΚΑΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΣΟΔΟΜΙΣΜΟΥ ΣΕ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΕΙΤΕ ΓΙΝΕΤΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΤΙΚΟ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑ ΕΙΤΕ ΑΠΟ ΟΜΟΦΥΛΟΦΙΛΟΥΣ ΨΕΥΤΟΓΟΝΕΙΣ (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://rumble.com/v486bo9-pedophilia-and-child-rape-is-the-teaching-of-sodomy-to-children.html , https://www.brighteon.com/096a87a0-51ed-4701-b44e-28006416638e , https://ugetube.com/watch/IR8dV2uPyi4ZXRX .



ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ, 

Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης 

Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site https://www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , https://www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20231125103120/https://www.freevolition.gr/ , https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive

Τα Κανάλια μου στις Διαδικτυακές Πλατφόρμες Βίντεο στο Rumble https://rumble.com/freevolition , στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition και στο Ugetube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr

Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr , https://twitter.com/freevolitiongr .

christsalvationtruthgenocidezionismantichristdictatorship666orthodoxyhellas

