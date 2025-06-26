© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fortnite Refunds: $126 Million Settlement & How to Claim Your Money in 2025
Description:
Fortnite players are set to receive a share of $126 million in refunds following a major FTC settlement with Epic Games over unauthorized in-game purchases. If you were charged for unwanted items between 2017 and 2022, you may be eligible for a refund. The FTC has extended the claim deadline to July 9, 2025. Learn how to check your eligibility, submit a claim, and avoid scams. Don’t miss out on your Fortnite refund—watch now for all the details!
Hashtags:
