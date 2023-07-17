BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conspiracy 🧿 Realist junky Book Club📚
Conspiracy Realist Junky📚Club
Conspiracy Realist Junky📚Club
13 views • 07/17/2023

Today I am discussing the upcoming... Book Club book📘 read which is "The Great Reset & The War For The World," by Alex Jones.🧿 What I covered today is some basic things about the Gloablists cabal that you may or may not agree with what their agenda plan is as I explain from the book some things to consider.

Also, will be covering Chapter 1: on the next Video. I would appreciate if you could give me a chance and SUBSCRIBE. 🚨Just remember👀: "Readers can become Leaders of their community no matter how small  or big your part is, it is you becoming a Leading factor for you and your family and the people who decide to give you the voice of reason because they need you and it's your turn to step up to the plate."

SUBSCRIBE or Follow. I want US all to read and get better that's my mission as I know what it's done for me and I want to share that with you.

bookglobalistshistoryglobalcultbookclubthegreatresetconspiracyrealistjunkybookclubconspiracyrealistbookcluba historianthewarfortheworld
