EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST: Democrats Prep National Martial Law With Deployment Of Troops In New York

EMERGENCY BROADCAST! DEMOCRATS PREP NATIONAL MARTIAL LAW WITH DEPLOYMENT OF TROOPS IN NEW YORK
Alex Jones and Trump confidante Roger Stone lay out the incredible news developments unfolding domestically and around the world, including Biden’s insane State of the Union speech, Trump’s commanding Super Tuesday results, and the massive geopolitical developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Gaza war.
