I'm posting the video next of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov bravely, agreeing to meet with them today in exchange for Russian captives release.

A group claiming to be the terrorist “Russian Legion”, backed and financed by the Ukraine political and military leadership, appears to have come to a small rural settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region close to the Ukraine border. According to this video, they captured two Russian servicemen in Novaya Tavolzhanka.

They recorded an ISIS-style video, demanding the head of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, to come to a local church, unarmed, to pick up and take the men back. One of the servicemen seems to have been injured.

They demand Gladkov come unarmed for “a unique opportunity to talk to us, to bring back two citizens of Russia”. They stated, that they wish to discuss “the fate of Russia”.

Ukraine is demonstrating its terrorist nature yet again. Unable to make any gains at the front, they utilize terrorist groups to cross the border far from combat zones and blackmail Russian citizens for “unique” meetings in exchange for releasing wounded soldiers.