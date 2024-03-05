Big Fat Fani

We can laugh about Fani Willis now, she’s done, and so is her case against Trump, whether she knows it or not. In fact, all the Trump indictments seem to be crumbling one at a time. This was Saturday’s show, so we did not even get into the Supreme Court 9-0 ruling to keep Trump on the ballots.

