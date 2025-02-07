Young Man Facing Settler Terror

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Settlers assaulted the young man Mamdouh Settlers assaulted Mamdouh Sorour, a young man from the town of Ni'lin, west of Ramallah, causing severe head injuries. Today, we meet Mamdouh to discuss the traumatic events he experienced.
Interview: Mamdouh Sorour
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 28/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video