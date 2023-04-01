The Plannedemic: exposing the lies (2023 documentary)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Hibbeler Productions.
This
amazing video is a compilation of facts on the evils of this COVID-19
plandemic, which is meant to create fear in the minds of the masses
and for the media and governments to condition the masses to accept
being under control.
You
are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath
evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day
Christians Church on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
