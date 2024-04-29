© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Neil Oliver Show with Col. Douglas Macgregor: 'It's to conceal from the world that this has been a FAILURE' | US Colonel SLAMS Ukraine aid bill. ‘I think the point [of the aid bill] is to conceal from the American public, and the wider world, the immense failure of this policy that is this proxy war with Russia in Ukraine’
Colonel Douglas MacGregor rubbishes the US's aid bill for Ukraine.
