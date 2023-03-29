PLANDEMIC | Criminal Charges filed against Swiss President & Minister of Health

BREAKING NEWS: Criminal Charges filed against two Doctors in Switzerland who injected the Pfizer vaccine into Pascal's body of a known toxic untested clinically experimental Nuremberg violating substance without informing him about the potential risks. This is a mass murder case.





In violation of several state, federal and international laws there was no informed consent for the public before taking the Pfizer Covid vaccines. Informed consent should have legally been given to every person before the injection informing them of the potential risks of heart attacks, thrombosis, turbo cancers and others side effects. Pfizer profited off the vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.





Pfizer and the FDA have violated U.S. Federal and State laws. Lawsuit holds Pfizer and the FDA accountable. It is a criminal case pending in Switzerland and in the New York Supreme Court. No one was given informed consent, therefore this case could lead to a tort-law case for millions of people claiming damages.





They (Pfizer FDA DOD) knew that the packaging of the mRNA lipid nanoparticles are classified as toxic. So how can you inject into humanity knowingly a clinically untested experimental toxic substance that was declared as safe, effective and tested? This is a crime against humanity.





MIT Professor declares it (mRNA Vaccines) kills, it has to be stopped. The WHO is responsible for this. They all should be arrested tomorrow and cross examined asking who knew what and when and who gave which instructions to whom?





Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Recent new revelations coming from England with the Lockdown Files. If we take all the evidence together we know that there has never been a Pandemic. It is a Plandemic.





The Lockdown files with the internal conversations with Matt Hancock the UK Health Secretary involving Bill Gates reveal in great detail that they knew there was no Pandemic, so there was no necessity for any vaccines. But they wanted the Pandemic because they wanted to vaccinate people. This is part of their population reduction program.





Brook Jackson's Federal Criminal Complaint Case against Pfizer also proves the Pfizer mRNA injections were not tested for safety. A health scare was used to create the Pandemic so the U.S. Department of Defense could go through with its biological warfare on America and the world.





See my post "Criminal Indictments" posted February 20th for more information on the U.S. Department of Defense vaccine military operation and the FDA fraud.