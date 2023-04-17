BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Should I Be Stacking? The Current Gold Market
What is happening
9564 followers
2135 views • 04/17/2023
 Apr 14, 2023
Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth during these uncertain times? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD4142023&month=2023-04

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... 🗣 If you don't hold it, you don't own it. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

00:18 Buying Update

1:52 Palantir & The CIA?

3:13 China Expands Gold

5:04 Technical Lesson

7:20 Fundamental Value 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading  🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog


Keywords
fiat moneyeconomygoldsilvercurrencystackingspot goldcurrent gold market
