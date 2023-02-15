Government Secrets with Shavon Ayala and Jason Bermas | MSOM Ep. 683

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of MSOM, Shavon Ayala gives a legal update on the Bruson Supreme Court case and details the theme of her show “The Revealing” on AMP. Next, Jason Bermas analyzes the spy-balloon meme, and the significance of the Nord Stream terrorist attack.
