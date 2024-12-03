14-year-old Pop Warner football player dies after collapsing during practice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec. 1, 2024
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Hundreds of members of a Connecticut community gathered at a vigil to honor a 14-year-old Pop Warner football player who died after collapsing during practice.
Jahkye Gayle, 14, was a member of the Bloomfield Junior Warhawks, a Pop Warner football team. He collapsed during a non-contact warmup drill at practice Wednesday, according to Trevor Ford, the president of Junior Warhawks Football.
“It was just like a walk through, essentially just light jogging. Nothing strenuous or anything like that,” Ford said.
