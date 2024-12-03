14-year-old Pop Warner football player dies after collapsing during practice

Dec. 1, 2024

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Hundreds of members of a Connecticut community gathered at a vigil to honor a 14-year-old Pop Warner football player who died after collapsing during practice.

Jahkye Gayle, 14, was a member of the Bloomfield Junior Warhawks, a Pop Warner football team. He collapsed during a non-contact warmup drill at practice Wednesday, according to Trevor Ford, the president of Junior Warhawks Football.

“It was just like a walk through, essentially just light jogging. Nothing strenuous or anything like that,” Ford said.

