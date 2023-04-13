This is why you shouldn’t trust any government especially the British government.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Absolutely unbelievable, This is why you shouldn’t trust any government especially the English government.
After World War II the British government decided to randomly drop a nuclear bomb right next to 20,000 British soldiers just to see what would happen. What a sick and vile experiment.
Source @Julian Assange
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link