COVID SHOT CRIME INVESTIGATION BEGINS
High Hopes
1613 views • 02/11/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


Feb 10, 2023


Swiss author Pascal Najadi walked into his local police station and filed a reporr of a crime; against his President and Minister of Health for lying about safety of C19 bioweapon shots. Now the country’s Attorney General is investigating and our own officials could be indicted. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


healthcrimeinvestigationvaccinepolicecriminalsmedicineattorney generalbioweaponofficialsjabshotinoculationinjectioncovid-19covidc19truth in medicinedr jane rubydr rubydr janepascal najadi
