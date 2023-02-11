© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby Show
Feb 10, 2023
Swiss author Pascal Najadi walked into his local police station and filed a reporr of a crime; against his President and Minister of Health for lying about safety of C19 bioweapon shots. Now the country’s Attorney General is investigating and our own officials could be indicted. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)
My Pillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/
SleepBreakthrough.com/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2922ly-live-7pm-est-covid-shot-crime-investigation-begins.html