US military intelligence involved (EN/FR)

Evidence are piling up that US military intelligence had been involved from the beginning in the making of covid 19 virus. When a country's military intelligence targets its own population with a man made bioweapon, what is left of the State of Law? Aren't we already in the claws of a deep state, D like devil, S like satan?