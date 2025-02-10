“Wartime Cafe” with Laith Marouf EP21: Leila Hatoum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leila Hatoum, Journalist and Publisher of MENA Uncensored talks to Laith about her journey from law to journalism, the future of “Ceasefire” in Lebanon, Trump’s ethnic cleansing plan for Gaza, the fall of Syria to the control of Israel, Turkey, the USA and their proxies; and more
Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed on: 3/2/2025
