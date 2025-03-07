Europe Prepares For World War Three-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 7 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Europe is ramping up for war with things like the ‘ReArm Europe’ initiative, Emmanuel Macron pledging France’s nuclear arsenal to defend against Russia, and a call for an EU Army that we’ve been telling you was coming since 2017. All the elements have gathered themselves together, and the only question is, what will be the spark that ignites the powder keg? On this episode, we bring you facts developing on the ground in Europe, Russia and the United States, in the hopes that you will see just how close we are to the start of WWIII. And Emmanuel Macron? He never disappoints, and for those of you who agree with us that he is likely the biblical man of sin, you will love today’s program.



