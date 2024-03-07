Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 4, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2229 - Magnesium Brain food and its importance to the body. -Does your diet increase your chances of having health problems? -Foreign policy -Influences of music and music frequency -Surge in illegal foreigners coming over the boarder -Do you have self disciple? -Six flags is stormed in Georgia -Importance of who watches your kids -The lawlessness going around, where are people’s ethics and morals? -We are up against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, and against spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places -Journalist dealing with January 6th. High energy must listen intense show today!