This Saint News 3/2/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 6 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Zelenskyy's White House spectacle will go down as one of the all time greatest unforced errors in history. Next, how do you guys feel about Trump's full on Zionist administration? You good with it? The MSM just can't seem to course correct, and they're dying a slow death as a result. Dave Smith delivers another epic rant on the subject of Ukraine. The Headlines are lined up and ready to go for you. Attempted border crossings have totally plummeted now that Trump is back. And when all that is said and done, I'll hit you with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


So why is the Trump admin composed ENTIRELY of Zionists who run a massive double standard on Ukraine/Israel?https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1894098201881227693


Riley Faines - We see you NCAA https://x.com/Riley_Gaines_/status/1894764315250491500


Libs of Tiktok - Our tax dollars literally funded terrorism

https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1894641544835011025


E-cigarette users ‘will be horrified to know the truth’ about vaping, says author of new study

https://nypost.com/2025/02/24/health/vaping-is-just-as-dangerous-as-smoking-new-study-finds/


Carbon Tax and the Digital ID Control Grid

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1894775045362270646


Jeffrey Epstein's Little Black Book (Unredacted)

https://archive.org/details/jeffrey-epstein-39s-little-black-book-unredacted/mode/2up


The Gulf of America answered some political questions for me

https://x.com/DustinNickerson/status/1892372924595654763


Scott Jennings CNN Panel https://x.com/ScottJenningsKY/status/1895094409181405553


Joe Rogan - You can’t have the fcking news sponsored by the people that you’re supposed to be reporting on... That’s just crazy.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1893732085799571712


Redacted - Clayton Morris goes in on Rachel Maddow, MSNBC, and the lying MSM

https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1895623769663947065

trumpcomedydeep statevaccinepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanukraineelon musk
