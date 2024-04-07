The W.H.O. w/ Geneva Switzerland give us 1 day to stop them from Permanent Lockdown?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This can end the Financial World & Humanity itself: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112228169404281941
George Soros & Rothschild Opium Cartel have always been up to this: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112227906212431244
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpAkUuHE8Qkb/ (Video to get phone number of what to do at about 39 minutes into video)
#WBNemesis might be the answer. Ask me, Steven G. Erickson the question.