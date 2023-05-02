© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
👀 RFK on the Link Between the U.S. Biowarfare Program, Vaccines & the Creation of SARS-COV-2
"After the anthrax attacks, the military wanted to get back in the game...Instead of doing it themselves at first, they shifted at that time $1.7B/year to Tony Fauci. It's now $2.2B/year to essentially do weapons development."
Full Interview: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/the-real-anthony-fauci:3